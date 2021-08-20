State tax breaks for Fort Dodge fertilizer plant, facilities in 4 other Iowa cities

A state board has approved tax breaks for upgrades to food and meat production facilities in Denison and Columbus Junction and for a plant in Indianola that makes concrete mixers.

State tax breaks also have been approved for the construction of a new fertilizer plant in Fort Dodge. Calcium Products makes fertilizer pellets and the company plans to spend $17 million on a new production plant and warehouse in Fort Dodge. Tyson is planning a more than $15 million upgrade to its plant in Columbus Junction and expects to hire 10 more people once it’s done.

Monogram Food Solutions plans to make nearly $14 million in renovations to the former Quality Food Processors plant in Denison. The company, which makes meat jerky and other food, says it’ll hire 125 people after the upgrades are completed. Cemen Tech in Indianola is spending $2.8 million to expand its production facility and office space.

All four companies are getting state tax breaks.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved state tax breaks and $100,000 in direct assistance for Fluid Quip Technologies, which plans to expand its workspace in Cedar Rapids. The company provides technology and engineering services to the ethanol industry. Its expansion is expected to add 32 jobs to the company’s payroll.