Unemployment rate bumps up as more people enter workforce

Iowa’s unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.1% in July. That rate is up from four percent in June and the increase is due in part to the number of people looking for work increasing.

Iowa Workforce Development says the labor force participation rate increased to 66.9% compared to 66.6% in June. A statement from the director of Iowa Workforce Development, Beth Townsend, says “Iowans are re-entering the labor force in increasing numbers, and this shows that we continue to move in the right direction.”

The unemployment rate was 6.1% one year ago.