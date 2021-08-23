COVID causes Spoon to cancel performance in Des Moines

One of Iowa’s pandemic policies is prompting a popular rock band to skip the state, while an Iowa rock musician says he’s quite ill with COVID-19.

The band Spoon was supposed to play at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines next month but has canceled the show and will play Omaha instead. Spoon cited on social media Iowa’s ban on vaccine passports. Concertgoers will have to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result.

Also, Slipknot co-founder and singer Corey Taylor says on social media he’s tested positive for COVID and is canceling at least one upcoming appearance. The 47-year-old Taylor’s post said he’s “very, very sick” but noted he’s been vaccinated and “should be okay.”