Iowa State Fair wraps up return run

The Iowa State Fair wrapped up its 11-day run Sunday and will evidently come up short on setting any attendance records.

The final tallies will be out soon, but fair officials say they’re confident the event drew more than one million people this year, but will not exceed the attendance record set in 2019 of more than 1.1 million visitors.

Last year’s state fair was canceled due to the pandemic. As of Saturday night, the fair counted 994,000 visitors, which is about 70,000 fewer than two years ago. The fair first topped a million in 2002.