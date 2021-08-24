ASHTW district delays school start due to Covid outbreak

A Covid outbreak among staff in a western Iowa school district is delaying the start of school in Avoca.

The AHSTW Community School District serves the communities of Avoca, Hancock, Shelby, Tennant and Walnut. Today had been scheduled as the first day of school, but Superintendent Darin Jones posted a letter on the school’s website yesterday, saying the aim now is to start school next Monday, August 30. Jones told The Des Moines Register up to 120 teachers and staff were exposed to someone with Covid during a recent teacher in-service day at the school in Avoca, with eight staffers testing positive and others waiting on test results.