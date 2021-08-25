Eldridge trucker accused of killing girlfriend’s child

A trucker from Eldridge, Iowa has been charged in Indiana with the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old.

Thirty-five-year-old Dylan Diericx is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. The “News Sun” in Indiana reports Diericx called police in Shipshewana, Indiana on August 19th to report the child was unresponsive in the cab of his semi.

The child was taken to the hospital and died. The report says Diericx told police the child was hurt while playing in the cab — but doctors say the child had multiple injuries that were not consistent with what Diericx told them.