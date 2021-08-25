Graettinger woman dies after accident in Emmet County

A single-vehicle rollover accident Monday morning in rural Emmet County has claimed the life of a Graettinger woman.

According to Emmet County Sheriff Mike Martens says a 2011 Toyota Tundra was traveling southbound on a county road when it entered the east ditch then struck a field approach before flipping onto its top. The driver, 66-year-old Kim Driftmier of rural Graettinger, was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by personnel on the scene.

Driftmier was transported to Avera Holy Family Hospital where she later died from her injuries. The Emmet County Medical Examiner’s Office has ordered an autopsy as part of the investigation.

(By Ed Funston, KILR, Estherville)