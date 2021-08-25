Man dies outside convenience store after Waterloo shooting

One man is dead after a Tuesday afternoon shooting outside a downtown Waterloo convenience store.

Police officers and Waterloo Fire Rescue personnel were called to the 1100 block of Washington Street around 4:30 p.m. When they arrived, officials found a male suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the median across from the convenience store. Police say the victim, who has yet to be identified, died from the injury.

The shooting happened right after a severe thunderstorm rolled through Waterloo, toppling trees and power lines across the city. The incident forced officials to close down streets in the area while they gathered evidence. At the height of rush hour, southbound lanes of the U.S. Highway 218 overpass were closed for about three hours.

Police are looking for a suspect and asking for the public’s help in the case. Anyone with information should contact Waterloo police.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)