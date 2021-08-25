School districts awarded federal funds for mental health services

The State Education Department says 64 schools will receive federal coronavirus funding for mental health services.

The Department’s Bradley Niebling says there are a variety of services. “For example, school-based mental health services, things like behavioral health screenings, therapy,” Niebling says. He says the money can also be spent on training for teachers.

“Youth mental health and child mental health first aid training,” he says. “So the training helps educators learn how to identify students who may have some mental health needs going on, and how to refer them for additional help. And finally, districts can use those dollars for suicide prevention training, helping raise awareness around the issues and reducing the stigma around getting help for suicide prevention.”

Niebling is the Ed Department’s Chief of the Bureau of Learner Strategies and Supports. He says the need for these types of training and programs has increased. “We’ve seen across the country a rise in mental health need for students. Things like isolation, anxiety, depression — and that’s certainly the case here in Iowa as well,” according to Niebling. “So these dollars are really aimed at providing additional help to schools as they try to meet the additional needs that students have had as a result of the pandemic.”

He says they had 130 schools apply for the grant funding and they made sure the applications met the review criteria to get the money. Niebling says there is a ten-day appeal period for those schools that did not win a grant, and then the money will go out to the schools.

Here are the schools and their dollar awards:

Anamosa $80,000; Benton $100,000; Cedar Falls $2,087; Cedar Rapids $624,000; Center Point-Urbana $91,000; Charles City $100,000; Cherokee $53,000; Clear Lake $100,000; Clinton $325,000; College$325,000; Collins-Maxwell $38,000; Davenport $650,000; Davis County $94,000; Decorah $75,000; Denver$70,000; Diagonal $30,000; Dubuque $650,000; East Sac County $70,000; Grundy Center $70,000; Humboldt $100,000; Indianola $155,000; Iowa City $650,000; Johnston $325,000; Keokuk $100,000; Knoxville $100,000; Lewis Central $184,000; Maquoketa Valley $30,000; Marcus-Meriden-Cleghorn$38,000; Marion $63,000; Marshalltown $325,000; Monticello $70,000; New Hampton $60,000; New London $38,000; North Cedar $70,000; North Fayette Valley $88,000; North Scott $184,000; Northwood-Kensett $38,000; Olin $30,000; Oskaloosa $184,000; Ottumwa $325,000; PCM $100,000; Remsen-Union$30,000; Roland-Story $65,000; Seymour $30,000; Sheldon $100,000; Sioux City $178,867 South Central Calhoun $70,000; South Winneshiek $38,000; Southeast Warren $38,000; Spencer $100,000; Spirit Lake$100,000; Storm Lake $184,000; Tripoli $30,000; Underwood $70,000; Urbandale $184,000; Washington$100,000; Waverly-Shell Rock $181,937; Webster City $53,000; West Burlington $38,000; West Delaware County $74,000; Williamsburg $100,000; Winfield-Mt Union $30,000; Woodbine $38,000; Woodbury Central $38,000.