Clinton man heading to prison on child pornography charge

A Clinton man will spend a decade in prison after pleading guilty to knowingly possessing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors say they were given an SD card from a camera belonging to 45-year-old Ray Daytrel Hopkins of Clinton that contained multiple videos of nude minors. Police got a search warrant and seized Hopkins’s cell phone and found additional sexually explicit images of minor females on the phone.

He was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.