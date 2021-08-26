Job fair near Webster City features hundreds of openings

Practically every business in Iowa has a “Help Wanted” sign in the window as so many industries scramble to find workers in an effort to survive the long-running pandemic.

In north-central Iowa, a job fair is planned this afternoon in the Webster City area. Rick Young, a Hamilton County supervisor from Jewell, says there is an unprecedented number of jobs to be filled. “We have 17 employers who are going to participate,” Young says. “Our expectations are that within a 30-mile radius of Webster City, there are going to be 500 job offerings that day.”

The job openings are in multiple fields, including: banking, insurance, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, public safety and agriculture. Young says, “Our job now is to expand on childcare and housing to find someplace so these people can work and send their kids to and have a place to live.”

The job fair will run from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Briggs Woods Conference Center just south of Webster City. Learn more at the Hamilton County Economic Development Facebook page.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)