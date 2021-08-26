Marion man given 9 months in prison for illegally collecting federal pandemic unemployment

An eastern Iowa man will spend nine months in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining federal pandemic unemployment benefits.

Fifty-five-year-old Brian Whorton of Marion pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud. Court information showed he fraudulently received more than $13,000 in pandemic unemployment funds from Arizona. The information says Whorton withdrew some of the funds in cash for his own use and used a Bitcoin ATM to send funds to others involved in the scheme.

He was ordered to pay the unemployment money back.