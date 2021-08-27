AG reviewing Iowa City mayor’s order on public masking

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller says his office is reviewing the civil emergency Iowa City’s mayor declared last week which calls on people to wear face coverings in public places.

Last year, Miller’s office said city and county officials did not have the authority to issue public mask mandates. Earlier this year, Governor Reynolds signed a bill that bans local officials from forcing property owners to have policies on face coverings that are tougher than state law.

Miller says his office is reviewing Iowa City’s mask mandate, but a quick turn around on an opinion on the matter isn’t necessary since there’s no penalty for violating the mayor’s order.