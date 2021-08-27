Burlington woman caught buying guns for felons

A 26-year-old Burlington woman has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for lying about buying guns for herself, but giving them to felons.

Court records indicate Anita Sheree Bostic went to the Farm King in Burlington and two other gun stores last year and bought guns. She filled out the required paperwork, claiming the guns were to be hers. However, text messages between Bostic and Kevin Garrett, a convicted felon who was her boyfriend at the time, show he was telling her what to buy.

She bought five guns for him according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release and prosecutors say she transferred several guns to other convicted felons.