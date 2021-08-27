Man caught with lots of pot in Iowa City sentenced to 5 years in prison

A Chicago man caught in Iowa City two years ago with marijuana and a lot of cash has been sentenced to federal prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Travon Ambrose pleaded guilty to gun and drug trafficking charges and has been sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors say police identified Ambrose as a drug distributor in the Iowa City area in the fall of 2019.

During a search of his residence, authorities found 100 grams of pot, a bunch of pills, nearly $12,000 in cash, and a gun. Last year, Ambrose was again caught with what the U.S. Department of Justice describes as large quantities of marijuana.

Ambrose was sentenced to 40 months in prison on one charge and 60 months on another, but the judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently.