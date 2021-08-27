Stormy weather could arrive for high school football openers

Heavy rains brought flooding to parts of northern Iowa this morning and the forecast calls for more thunderstorms this afternoon and tonight.

National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Cogil says there could be some rough weather for tonight’s opening of high school football.

“It’s probably going to be pretty warm and humid this evening with temperatures dropping down through the 80s and still pretty humid air,” Cogil says. “In northern and western Iowa, there is the threat of scattered thunderstorms, a few of which may be severe so, certainly, keep an eye to the sky this evening.”

Much of the state can expect more of the same tomorrow, but a break from the heat may be coming. Cogil says, “The rest of the weekend looks hot and humid on Saturday with a chance of storms Saturday night and cooler on Sunday.” Highs are forecast in the 70s and low 80s on Sunday with lows that night dipping into the 50s, a pattern that should last into next week.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)