Proposed carbon dioxide pipeline would cross 30 Iowa counties

The process is underway that could lead to the construction of the first carbon dioxide pipeline in Iowa.

Iowa Utilities Board spokesman, Don Tormey says Summit Carbon Solutions is considering the pipeline. “It’s referred to as the midwest carbon express, proposed to run through several midwest states, including Iowa. The project in Iowa would be proposed to cross 30 Iowa counties,” Tormey says.

Summit Carbon Solutions is an affiliate of the Summit Agricultural Group owned by Bruce Rastetter of Alden. Tormey says the project would be classified as a hazardous liquid pipeline — and that is why it falls under the IUB’s jurisdiction.

“The project proposes to partner with a number of ethanol plants in five states to capture carbon dioxide emissions and transport the liquified carbon dioxide to North Dakota, where it will be stored in deep underground geologic storage locations, ” according to Tormey. The first step is to set up hearings in the counties that would be impacted.

“After all the meetings have concluded, the company has to wait at least 30 days to file a petition with the IUB for a new pipeline permit,” he explains. “Once they file, that gets reviewed by the board and staff and there are several steps in the process. For example, setting a public hearing date, setting dates for testimony and exhibits to be filed, that sort of thing.” He says landowners will get a notice of the upcoming hearings on the pipeline.

Tormey says if you can’t attend the meeting in your county you can attend one in another county, and the IUB will offer a virtual meeting on October 12th at 5:30 p-m. Tormey says there are other ways you can also comment on the pipeline with written comments or objections electronically using the IUB open docket form on their website, or through an email to [email protected]@iowa.gov. The first public hearing is in Hardin County at noon on September 13th.

Here’s the list of public hearings:

Hardin County – September 13, noon, Timbers Edge, 19493 Co Hwy S56, Steamboat Rock

Story County – September 13, 6 p.m., Gateway Hotel & Conference Center, 2100 Green Hills Drive, Ames

Lyon County – September 15, noon, Rock Rapids Community Center, 404 First Ave, Rock Rapids

Sioux County – September 15, 6 p.m., Terrace View, 230 St. Andrews Way, Sioux Center

Plymouth County – September 16, noon, Le Mars Convention Center (lower level), 275 12th St SE, Le Mars

Woodbury County – September 16, 6 p.m., Sioux City Convention Center, Meeting Rooms A & B, 801 Fourth St, Sioux City

Cerro Gordo County – September 20, 1:30 p.m., NIACC – Beem Center, 500 College Drive, Mason City

Floyd County – September 20, 6 p.m., Floyd Community Center, 706 Fairfield St, Floyd

O’Brien County – September 22, noon, Sheldon Community Center, 416 Ninth St, Sheldon

Cherokee County – September 22, 6 p.m., Cherokee Community Center, 530 W. Bluff St, Cherokee

Dickinson County – September 23, noon, Dickinson County Community Center, 1602 15th St, Spirit Lake

Emmet County – September 23, 5:30 p.m., Regional Wellness Center, 415 S 18th St, Estherville

Palo Alto County – September 27, 12:30 p.m., Iowa Lakes Community College, 3200 College Drive, Emmetsburg

Kossuth County – September 27, 6 p.m., Eagle Center Banquet, 401 Smith St, Lakota

Hancock County – September 28, 1 p.m., Viaduct Center, 255 US Hwy 69 S, Garner

Chickasaw County – September 29, 1 p.m., Chickasaw Event Center, 301 N. Water Ave, New Hampton

Boone County – October 4, noon, Boone County Historical Society, 602 Story St, Boone

Greene County – October 4, 5 p.m., Jefferson High School, 1901 N Grimmell Road, Jefferson

Ida County – October 5, noon, Cobblestone Inn & Suites, 2011 Indorf Ave, Holstein

Crawford County – October 5, 6 p.m., Memorial Hall, 550 Main St, Manilla

Shelby County – October 6, noon, Therkildsen Activity Center, 706 Victoria St, Harlan

Pottawattamie County – October 6, 6 p.m., Impact Hill, 501 Oakland Ave, Oakland

Clay County – October 8, noon, Clay County Fairground, 800 W 18th St, Spencer

Mills County – October 11, noon, Lakin Community Center, 61321 315th St, Malvern

Fremont County – October 11, 6 p.m., The Waterfalls, 907 Hartford Ave, Farragut