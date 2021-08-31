Des Moines police investigate two murders

Radio Iowa

Police say four people were shot — two of them fatally — in two separate incidents in Des Moines last night.

Police were called about 6 p.m. to the banks of the Des Moines River where the body of a 43-year-old Des Moines man was found, he had been shot to death. Investigators say it was a homicide.

About two hours later, three people were shot on the capital city’s east side and one of them died, a 40-year-old man from Des Moines. Two other men, ages 27 and 32, sustained non-life threatening gunshot injuries. No names were released in either case and there’s no word on any arrests.

These are Des Moines’ 5th and 6th homicides of the year.