Iowa electric crews to help with hurricane recovery in Louisiana

Des Moines-based MidAmerican Energy is sending 120 workers to southern Louisiana to help with recovery from Hurricane Ida.

MidAmerican Energy spokesperson Tina Potthoff isn’t sure how long the crews will be in the impacted area. She says that still hasn’t been determined, but they plan to leave Wednesday and arrive in the area on Thursday to get to work. Iowa saw crews from all over come in and help following last year’s derecho. Potthoff says it’s something that is common in the industry.

“We all can relate to the devastation of these storms and we really do stand together and do everything we can do to help each other out when one area is impacted over another,” Potthoff says.

The hurricane left hundreds of thousands of people without power and it is not known how long it will take to restore the power lines and poles.

(By Pat Powers, KWQC, Webster City)