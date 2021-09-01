FEMA offers funeral funds for COVID deaths

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is providing financial aid to Iowans for some COVID-19-related funerals.

FEMA spokesman Bryon Boka says the agency is covering up to $9,000 per person. “If they’ve lost more than one person, they can apply for multiple individuals,” Boka says. “That does have its own max as well, up to a maximum of $35,500.”

The aid applies to COVID funeral expenses incurred after January 20th of 2020. Boka explains some of the qualifications.

“It’s any individual who has assumed those costs upon themselves and have no other form of insurance or pre-paid burial costs that are tied to the deceased individual,” he says.

To apply, call FEMA’s COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Hotline Monday through Friday at 1-844-684-6333.