Georgian sentenced for stealing tax refunds from UI employees

A 39-year-old Georgia woman has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for stealing the identities of “dozens” of University of Iowa employees to claim their tax refunds.

Court records indicate Florence Rosale Julio was able to illegally obtain more than $450,000 in tax refunds that were owed to University of Iowa staff in 2015. The money was deposited in bank accounts in Georgia she had opened under a fake business name. A total of $1.4 million was laundered through those fake accounts.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Julio used $44,000 from one account to buy a Mercedes Benz from a dealership in Nashville.