U-I fraternity house damaged in protest over alleged rape

Iowa City police say a fraternity house was damaged during a protest last night.

Police say a crowd of more than 1,000 people gathered at the Phi Gamma Delta or FIJI Fraternity in response to an online petition that accuses two members of the fraternity of rape last year. Police say windows and doors were broken and graffiti was written on the house.

Much of the crowd then went to another residence and did the same type of damage, as well as overturning cars. Police say the crowd broke up and no one was injured.

They are asking for anyone with video of the protest to contact them. The department also says it takes all allegations of sexual assault seriously and investigates them to the fullest extent possible.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office sent out a news release requesting the public’s assistance in further investigating the alleged sexual assault on September 5, 2020, at the Iowa Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. It says the police department has previously and will continue to work closely with the Johnson County Attorney’s Office on this case.

It asks that anyone aware of the alleged sexual assault should contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275 or the University of Iowa Department of Public Safety at 319-356-3022. University of Iowa students may also contact the University’s Title IX and Gender Equity Office at 319-335-6200.

The online petition has more than 92,000 signatures as of this afternoon calling for action in the case, and for the FIJI fraternity to be kicked off campus.