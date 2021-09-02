Governor backs but doesn’t join bid to overturn Iowa court’s 2018 abortion ruling

Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a written statement of support, but is apparently not adding her name to the list of GOP lawmakers who’re asking the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn a 2018 ruling on abortion.

The court’s 2018 ruling said women have a fundamental right to an abortion under Iowa’s constitution. The Associated Press reports two groups representing 60 Republican members of the Iowa legislature have filed a legal brief this week. It asks the court to toss out what the document describes as an erroneous ruling. In a written statement, Governor Reynolds said it was “one of the most liberal abortion decisions in the country” and should be overturned.

The make-up of the court has changed since it ruled three years ago that a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion was unconstitutional. Governor Reynolds has appointed four of the seven justices now serving on the Iowa Supreme Court.

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls said yesterday that “it’s time for Iowans to make their voices heard in opposition to extreme abortion laws,” like the one that just went into effect in Texas that bans abortions after the sixth week of a pregnancy. The Texas law gives citizens the right to sue anyone they think is violating the law.