Red Cross taking donations to help with hurricane recovery

Iowans are being urged to donate toward relief efforts as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the East Coast overnight, killing at least 22 more people.

Sue Thesenga, spokeswoman for the American Red Cross, says the powerful storm left destruction from New Orleans all the way to New York and New Jersey. “Your gift is a commitment to helping people in need and every single donation matters right now,” Thesenga says. “Financial donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters like Ida.”

Just as many out-of-state volunteers poured into Iowa last August after the derecho to offer assistance, Iowans are now urged to help our neighbors who’ve also been hit by Mother Nature’s fury. “People can help others who have been affected by Hurricane Ida by visiting redcross.org,” Thesenga says, “or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or you can text the word ‘IDA’ to 90999 and that allows you to make a $10 donation.”

Volunteers from Iowa and around the country are already in the impacted areas across the South and Southeast providing safe shelter, meals and comfort to those in need.