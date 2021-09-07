Pilot and passenger uninjured in Plymouth County place crash

A small plane crashed Monday afternoon in the northwest Iowa’s Plymouth County about five miles east of Kingsley.

The airplane crash was reported to Plymouth County Communications at about 3:12 p.m. The plane pilot and his passenger, both escaped any injuries. The plane was located upside down about 75 yards in a cornfield.

Law enforcement agencies have contacted the Sioux City Tower and the FAA. The crash scene is being secured until the conclusion of the investigation.

(By Dennis Morrice, KLEM, Le Mars)