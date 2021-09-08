Eastern Iowan sentenced for homemade bomb found by 5-year-old

An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for rigging up an explosive device that was found by a child before it went off.

Information released when 46-year-old Aaron Hinke was arrested a year ago indicates he set up the device near a shed on a neighbor’s property in La Motte and Hinke sent text messages about it to the homeowner. The U.S. Department of Justice describes the device as a cigarette, a firework, and a long fuse taped to a small container with gasoline and oil mixed inside. It was diffused by officials from the State Fire Marshal’s Office after the homeowner’s five-year-old child found it in the yard.

Hinke was living in La Motte at the time of his arrest in September of last year. The U.S. Justice Department now lists his address as Bellevue.