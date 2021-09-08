Former Albia soccer coach faces multiple sex abuse charges

A former Albia High School soccer coach was arrested last week and charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse.

Thirty-six-year-old Aaron Koester — now living in Indianapolis, Indiana — was taken into custody on September 3 and extradited to Monroe County. Court records say a 12-year-old informed authorities of multiple instances of illicit behavior between Koester and the child. The offenses allegedly occurred at Koester’s residence with the most recent incident happening this past May or June.

Koester has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Koester is currently in the Monroe County Jail where his bail has been set at $200,000. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and there may be additional charges.

Koester worked for three years at the Albia Community School District before resigning in May. Albia police say the charges Koester faces are not the result of interactions he had as a coach.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)