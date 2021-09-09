Covid hospitalizations up in Iowa for 10th straight week

Children account for 29% of the positive Covid-19 test results in Iowa this past week and 7% of the Covid patients in Iowa hospitals are under the age of 18.

For the tenth straight week, the total number of Iowa hospital patients with Covid has grown, to a total of 578 patients on Wednesday night. That’s a 10 percent since the middle of last week. Eighty-eight percent of the patients who’re being treated for Covid in an Iowa hospital’s intensive care unit have not been fully vaccinated.

The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest update indicates 58.5% of Iowans 12 and older have received the Johnson and Johnson single dose or both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.