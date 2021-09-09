Search for missing Montezuma boy now centered on wildlife area

There could be a new lead in the case of missing Xavior Harrelson, the 11-year-old boy from Montezuma who disappeared on May 27.

“The (Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation) is assisting the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office…as part of the investigation, information that we have received that has led us to the Fox Forest area of Poweshiek County,” says Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Fox Forest is a 531-acre wildlife area, about five miles from Montezuma. Mortvedt says the search there started this morning.

“It’s open-ended and it will go as long as it needs to,” Mortvedt says, “as the investigators and agents on the scene determine that it needs to.”

Mortvedt says he cannot comment on what led law enforcement to start searching in that area of Poweshiek County.

(By Joe Lancello, KBOE, Oskaloosa)