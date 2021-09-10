Woodbury County Sheriff speaks out against vaccine mandate

Woodbury County Sheriff Chad Sheehan, a Republican, announced his is opposed to the vaccine mandate issued by President Joe Biden.

“As Woodbury County Sheriff I will not mandate our employees to receive the vaccination against their will. I was elected by the citizens of Woodbury County to defend their freedoms and liberties guaranteed in the Constitution of the United States. This includes the employees of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office,” he says.

Sheehan’s department has around 120 employees. The president’s mandate calls for any workplace with more than 100 employees to have all workers vaccinated or have weekly COVID testing.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)