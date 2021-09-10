Worker dies at Prestage Foods plant near Eagle Grove

A statement from Prestage Foods confirms an employee died at their pork processing plant near Eagle Grove in an accident early today.

Fifty-seven-year-old Jeffrey Leonardi was performing routine maintenance duties when he was killed. Officials with the company did not give details of the fatal accident.

Prestage Foods CEO Jere Null said in a statement that Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials have been notified and the company will cooperate in the investigation. There will also be an internal investigation of the accident at the Eagle Grove facility.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)