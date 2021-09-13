Cedar Rapids Police say relative of woman being assaulted shot at attacker

Cedar Rapids Police say it appears an 18 year old shot and wounded a man who was assaulting a relative early Sunday morning.

Thirty-four-year-old David Rafael Walker was shot in the leg and got to a Cedar Rapids hospital in a private vehicle. Walker was treated, released and is now in the Linn County Jail. He’s been charged with assault causing bodily injury.

Cedar Rapids Police got 911 calls around 5 a.m. Sunday about a man assaulting a woman and gunshots. Police found a 21-year old woman had been injured and their preliminary investigation determined one of her relatives, an 18 year old, shot at Walker during the assault.

A news release from Cedar Rapids Police indicates the investigation continues, to determine if any additional charges will be filed in connection to the incident.