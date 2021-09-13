Judge temporarily blocks Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates

A federal judge has blocked enforcement of the Iowa law that bans mask mandates in schools.

A group of parents of Iowa students with disabilities filed a lawsuit, arguing their children face a greater threat of contracting Covid and the state law on mask mandates in schools is discriminatory. Federal Judge Robert Pratt cited the recent “drastic increase” in Covid cases among Iowa children as he issued a temporary injunction barring the law from being enforced, until the lawsuit is decided.

Governor Kim Reynolds said the ruling takes away parents’ ability to decide whether their children wear masks at school and the state will appeal the federal court ruling.

Last week, a judge in state court declined to issue a similar order in connection with a different lawsuit that challenges Iowa’s ban on school mask mandates. That one was filed by a Council Bluffs woman who’s the mother of two first grade boys.