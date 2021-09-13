MercyOne reviewing options after proposed UIHC hospital approved

One of the medical groups opposed to the University of Iowa’s plan for a new hospital in North Liberty is still considering its options.

A statement from the spokesman for MercyOne Health says they are disappointed the State Health Facilities Council reversed an earlier ruling and approved the UIHC’s request. It says the approval means 13 hospitals will now be serving Iowa City and the surrounding communities, creating unnecessary cost and competition at a time when all of Iowa’s health care entities should be working together.

The statement says MercyOne is considering its next step. Those who opposed the hospital have until the end of the month to appeal the state Facilities Council approval.

