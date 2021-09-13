Police investigating death of Des Moines woman as a homicide

Des Moines police are investigating a woman’s death which they say was not due to natural causes.

On Sunday night, Des Moines police were called to a house to investigate a report of a dispute. The caller expressed concern for a woman at the home. Officers arrived and found the body of 42-year-old Amber Burton. They’re not saying how she may’ve died but do say they’re treating it as a homicide.

No arrests were made though police add, there’s no ongoing threat to the public. This marks Des Moines’ seventh homicide this year.