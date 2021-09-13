Thompson man shot and killed by Winnebago County deputy

The Department of Criminal Investigation says a man who was despondent about a medical condition was shot and killed by a Winnebago County Deputy Saturday at a residence in Thompson.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office had received a 911 report of an assault at that residence. Upon arrival, Deputy Josh Douglas encountered 48-year-old resident James Anderson, who was armed with a loaded 9-millimeter handgun.

Anderson admitted the 911 call was a ruse and that there was no assault. Anderson refused to drop his handgun as officers negotiated with him for nearly ten minutes. Anderson pointed his weapon in the direction of officers and was shot one time. Anderson later died of his injuries.

(By A. J. Taylor, KIOW, Forest City)