Amazon looking to hire more workers at its Iowa locations

Amazon is announcing plans to hire more than 1,000 workers across its Iowa locations, part of a national hiring blitz to fill 125,000 new positions.

Dave Bozeman, Amazon’s vice president of operations, says immediate openings are being posted today in communities including Des Moines and Iowa City. While Iowa employers in an array of industries express difficulty finding qualified workers to fill open positions,

Bozeman predicts the online retailer’s salary and benefits will be a strong lure. “Average pay is going to be $18 an hour, up to $22.50 in certain areas,” Bozeman says. “They’re going to come with fantastic benefits on day one, health benefits, vision, dental, 401-K.”

In December, Amazon opened its fulfillment center near Des Moines in Bondurant, which employs several hundred. The facility boasts being able to process up to 950-thousand packages a day. The company also has delivery stations in Iowa City, Des Moines, and Grimes, with a warehouse in Ankeny and another warehouse under construction in Council Bluffs. Bozeman says there are a host of full- and part-time openings.

“It’s going to be across the entire network, so it’s going to be within our fulfillment center warehouses, it’s going to be in our sortation centers in which they’re sorting the product,” Bozeman says. “It’s also going to be within our delivery stations as well.” The company is already offering same-day delivery on some products in parts of Iowa.

“We’re going to continue to grow our same-day delivery as well as our normal network and these jobs will only staff and fuel that,” Bozeman says. “We feel good about our same-day delivery. It’s an awesome thing for customers and that’s what we do.”

In July, Amazon announced it’s building a 640,000 square foot fulfillment center in Davenport that will employ 1,000 people full-time when it opens. The company is offering sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 in some locations, but it’s unclear if any are in Iowa.