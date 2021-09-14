Des Moines is first district to reinstate masking requirement

The state’s largest school district is the first to reinstate a requirement that students, staff and visitors wear face coverings.

On Monday, a federal judge issued a temporary order that blocks enforcement of the Iowa law that bans mask mandates in schools. Early Monday evening, Des Moines Superintendent Thomas Ahart said he’s heard concerns from families in the district and school staff about the ban and the judge’s ruling was “welcome news.” The mask mandate will go into effect in the Des Moines district Wednesday.

The school board in Iowa City meets tonight and will consider issuing a similar requirement.