Early detection remains best defense against breast cancer

It’s estimated 2,700 Iowa women will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year and nearly 390 will die from it.

Radiologist Doctor Lashonda Soma is reminding women about the importance of early screenings for breast cancer. “One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lifetime,” she says, “and screening mammograms can help find breast cancers before they can be detected by the patient as a lump or other symptom.”

According to the American Cancer Society, only lung cancer causes more cancer deaths among Iowa women than breast cancer. Soma says early detection can save lives.

“About 80% of breast cancers that are found on screening mammograms are a stage zero or one,” Soma says, “and the survival rate at five years for a zero or stage one cancer is actually 99%.” She recommends women start getting screened for breast cancer starting at age 40.