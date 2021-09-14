ISU suspends Crew Club, releases overview of investigations following March drownings

Both reviews launched this spring after two members of Iowa State University’s Crew Club drowned during rowing practice have found all sports clubs for ISU students lack effective oversight.

Iowa State officials have released what’s described as an overview of external and internal investigations. It concludes several ISU Crew Club safety procedures were not followed when members went rowing on Little Wall Lake in late March and their boat capsized on a windy day. ISU Crew Club activities are suspended for at least the current academic year while the group is reorganized and new health and safety rules for its activities are established.

The reviews also found deficiencies in how health and safety policies for all university sports clubs were followed and there had been no consistent oversight by the university. Iowa State officials say by the end of January, the roles and authority of ISU administrators and all sports club advisors will be more clearly defined. Additional safety training will be required for students in sports clubs that are considered of moderate or high risk.

When the ISU Crew Club’s boat capsized in March, three students were rescued. ISU sophomore Yaakov Ben-David, who was 20, and Derek Nanni, a 19 year old freshman, drowned.