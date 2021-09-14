Police say dispute over lawn tractor led to Des Moines murder

Police say a long-running fight over a lawn tractor led to the shooting death of a Des Moines woman.

On Sunday night, a 911 caller expressed concern about a woman and police found 42-year-old Amber Burton of Des Moines dead of what was originally thought to be a stab wound. An autopsy determined she died of a gunshot wound.

ifty-year-old Des Moines resident Nery Arnoldo Lopez Morales has been charged with the woman’s murder. Police say Morales and Burton had an ongoing dispute about the ownership of a lawn tractor and witnesses and surveillance video connected him to her death.