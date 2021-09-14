Republican Bousselot wins special election for Iowa House seat

A long-time aide to Republican Governors Terry Branstad and Kim Reynolds has been elected to the Iowa House.

Unofficial results show Republican Mike Bousselot won today’s special election in House District 37, which covers parts of Ankeny and northern Polk County.

Bousselot got nearly 52% of the vote. Democrat Andrea Phillips finished with just over 48% in her second run in the district. The seat had been held by Republican John Landon of Ankeny, who died in July.

Bousselot, who is an attorney, most recently served as director of the Iowa Department of Management. He was not confirmed for the post by the Iowa Senate this spring and resigned from the job last month. Bousselot had previously served as Governor Branstad’s top health care advisor, then as Branstad’s chief of staff.

Earlier this evening, Governor Reynolds set Tuesday, October 12 as the date for a special election in Iowa House District 29, which covers most of Jasper County, including the city of Newton. State Representative Wes Breckenridge, a retired Newton policeman, resigned from the seat last week. He is now the assistant director of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy.