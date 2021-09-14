Some Iowa schools uncertain about mask mandate policies

Some Iowa school officials are wrestling with the decision about whether to require face masks be worn in school buildings.

Yesterday, a federal judge issued a temporary injunction barring enforcement of the law that prevents mask mandates in Iowa schools. Last night, Newton Superintendent Tom Messinger addressed the issue during the district’s school board meeting.

“That doesn’t mean just automatically that masks are a sure go again,” he said. “…There’s a lot of things that come into place. We’re a long ways from knowing anything final.”

Messinger said the district’s legal counsel advises there’s some question that if the State of Iowa appeals the ruling and it’s quickly overturned, the state law barring mask mandates might go back into effect.

Cedar Rapids administrators announced today that masks will be required for all students, staff and visitors during the school day, starting tomorrow.

The Iowa City School Board is scheduled to discuss a proposed mask mandate tonight. The superintendent of Des Moines schools announced late Monday that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face coverings starting tomorrow,

(By Randy Van, KCOB, Newton; additional reporting by Radio Iowa’s O. Kay Henderson)