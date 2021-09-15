Man accused of stealing $55,000 of gas in northwest Iowa

A man from the small northwest Iowa town of Albert City is in jail after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gas from his former employer.

According to the Newell Police Department, 48-year-old David Sanchez allegedly stole nearly $55,000 worth of fuel from Ag Partners in Newell. The investigation showed multiple unauthorized transactions using a company fuel card during the period from November of 2020 through August of this year.

Sanchez turned himself into the Buena Vista County Jail last Wednesday, September 8. He’s charged with first-degree theft.

(By Ryan Thompson, KAYL, Storm Lake)