Dozens of legislators in proposed districts with another incumbent

The proposed plan for reconfiguring Iowa’s legislative districts pairs up dozens of lawmakers.

The non-partisan Iowa Legislative Services Agency released what’s called redistricting “Plan 1” late this morning. It appears as many as 61 current members of the Iowa General Assembly live in a proposed district where at least one other legislator lives.

An initial count indicates 24 of 50 senators would have to decide whether to move, retire or run against another senator and 37 of 100 state representatives would face same that predicament — if the redistricting plan is approved.

As Radio Iowa reported earlier today, the proposed congressional maps show a sprawling, 44-county fourth district. The third district includes the Des Moines metro and fans out into a triangle, with 7 counties on the Iowa/Missouri border. The second district goes from northeast Iowa, curves around to include Ames and stretches down to Ottumwa and Fairfield. The first congressional district would be the smallest, geographically, including the cities of Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Davenport, Burlington and Fort Madison.

None of the four Iowans who currently represent the state in the U.S. House would have to move, as none are paired up in one of the proposed districts.

Three public hearings are scheduled next week to give Iowans a chance to comment on the proposed boundaries for legislative and congressional districts.