Axne backs vaccine requirement for federal workers

Congresswoman Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, says she supports the president’s vaccine requirements for federal employees and contractors.

“I’ve looked at this all along as continuity of government…it’s absolutely what we should do. You know, government should never shut down and government needs to be here to serve the people,” Axne says. “…Same with the military.”

As for forcing larger companies, with more than 100 employees, to ensure workers get vaccinated or tested for Covid regularly if they’re not, Axne says she will defer to the experts.

“If OSHA believes that we’ve got an opportunity to keep people safe — and that’s their job, to keep employees safe in the workplace — and they believe there should be a vaccine mandate put in place and so does the CDC, as I’ve done every step of the way I will go with CDC guidelines,” Axne says, “because it’s the right thing to do.”

A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee says President Biden’s executive orders — like the ones on vaccinations — are “unconstitutional” and taking away “the rights of Hawkeye Staters.”