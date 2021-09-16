Iowa, Iowa State, UNI seek more funding from state

The Board of Regents today approved a funding request from the state of $638.6 million.

The plan would give a seven million dollar increase to Iowa State University, and four million each to the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa. The three state university presidents touched on the need for funding in their regular remarks to the board.

“Without an increase in state support, we will continue to be challenged to retain our excellent faculty and staff with competitive salaries. Increasing inflation for supplies and services is also a concern,” Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen says. “ISU is in dire need of technology updates to improve operations and the student experiences — but which costs tens of millions of dollars to implement.”

UNI President Mark Nook says the school returns the investment to the state. “The University of Northern uses the funds that it receives from the state to really invest in the future of the state of Iowa. By supporting

students to reach their educational, personal and professional, and life goals by investing in the academic programs that match the current and future concerns and needs within our state,” Nook says.

University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson says the increase will be targeted at student support. “We are

lasered focused on those kinds of metrics to support students — particularly our students from Iowa — but really all of our students,” Wilson says.

The Board of Regents approved the appropriations request without any comment from the board members.