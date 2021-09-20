26 GOP governors, including Iowa’s, seek meeting with Biden on border security

Governor Kim Reynolds and 25 other Republican governors are asking to meet with President Biden to discuss security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Governor Reynolds says what’s happening at the southern border is affecting all 50 states. Reynolds says Iowa’s dramatic increase in meth and fentanyl seizures this year is connected to drug smuggling from Mexico. This summer, Reynolds sent 28 Iowa State Troopers and Department of Public Safety officers south for two weeks to assist Texas authorities.

Reynolds says Biden Administration policies have led to a border crisis and the federal government has a duty to solve it.

Iowa Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville says if there is a White House meeting, he hopes Reynolds uses the opportunity to ask for the $95 million in federal school safety funding she refused earlier this year.

The governor of Vermont was the only Republican governor in the country who did not sign the letter.