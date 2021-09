The Iowa DNR has identified the victim of a fatal fall at Bellvue State Park this weekend.

The DNR says 36-year-old Iris Merfeld, of Zwingle had been visiting an overlook known as Pulpit Rock in Bellevue State Park in the early morning hours Saturday. She fell an estimated 150 feet from the bluffs to the rocks below and died.

Investigators believe alcohol may have played a role in the accident. No foul play is believed to be involved.