Iowa woman sentenced for stealing unemployment benefits

A Sioux City woman has been sentenced to six months in prison for making false claims for unemployment benefits during the first couple of months of the pandemic.

Fifty-nine-year-old Linda Bosquez pleaded guilty to stealing at least $24,000 in unemployment benefits she was not entitled to receive. Prosecutors say she used her name and others to file for unemployment benefits in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan and Ohio in May and June of 2020.

Court records indicate Bosquez has three previous theft convictions and two prior convictions for fraud. She’s been ordered by a federal judge to repay the states of Georgia, Michigan and Ohio for the unemployment benefits she illegally received last year.